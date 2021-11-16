DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $129.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $113.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

