Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in October

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 14th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DMLRY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Daimler has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

