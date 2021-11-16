DAOventures Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $124,384.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006463 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

