DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 260,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,325. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

