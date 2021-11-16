Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $385.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $390.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $636.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

