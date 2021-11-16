Dawn Protocol Price Hits $3.21 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $230.35 million and $14.34 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00212897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,708,317 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.