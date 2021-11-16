DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$83.10 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

