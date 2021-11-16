Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.37

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 7105304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

DCRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 997.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

