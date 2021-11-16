Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.37

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 7105304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
DCRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCRC)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.
