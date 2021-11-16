Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.