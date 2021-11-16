Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

