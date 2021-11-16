Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $6,054,380.02 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $19.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.97. 13,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,047. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.24 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 920.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 74,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

