Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

