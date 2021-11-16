Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.
Shares of DH opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
