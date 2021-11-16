Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of DH opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.