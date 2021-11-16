Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.
NYSE DEX opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.