Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DEX)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

NYSE DEX opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

