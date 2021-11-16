Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DDF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

