Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 5.2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 76,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,540,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

