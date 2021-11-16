Desjardins Lowers mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$13.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.