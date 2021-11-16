Desjardins Weighs in on Capreit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

