Desjardins Weighs in on Cascades Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.79.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$14.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.98. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48.

In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold 41,051 shares of company stock valued at $638,485 in the last three months.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

