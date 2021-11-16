Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $155.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Splunk stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

