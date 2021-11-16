Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

