Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 809

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 793.64 ($10.37).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 641.60 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 665.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 663.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

