Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.05 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($10.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.63 ($7.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.75. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

