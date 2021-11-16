Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

