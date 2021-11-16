Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.33.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

