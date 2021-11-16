DiaSorin S.p.A. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for DiaSorin in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

DSRLF opened at $220.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $238.29.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

