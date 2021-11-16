Digitalcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $277,098.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,751.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.31 or 0.07094974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00388575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.40 or 0.01001462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00084607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00406596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00267284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,007,898 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

