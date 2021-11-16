Digiwage (WAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,236.78

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $50,236.78 and $41.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

