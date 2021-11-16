Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Issues Earnings Results

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.22) by ($2.90), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DDL stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,885. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Several research analysts have commented on DDL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

