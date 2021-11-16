Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

