DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

