DNB Markets Downgrades ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AKBLF stock opened at $469.00 on Friday. ALK-Abello A/S has a one year low of $382.00 and a one year high of $487.00.

Get ALK-Abello A/S alerts:

ALK-Abello A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abello A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abello A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.