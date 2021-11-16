Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 711,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.