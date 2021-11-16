Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Increased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

