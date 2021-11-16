Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.44

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.44 and traded as high as C$58.85. Dollarama shares last traded at C$58.09, with a volume of 369,315 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.44.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.97%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.