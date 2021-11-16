Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

