Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.01 and traded as high as C$20.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 44,243 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The firm has a market cap of C$664.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.