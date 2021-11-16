Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 18,346 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,715% compared to the average volume of 1,011 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGNS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 49,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

