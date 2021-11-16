Dream Finders Homes, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DFH stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

