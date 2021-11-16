DREP (DREP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00224275 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00084076 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

