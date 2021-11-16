Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,216,848 shares of company stock worth $240,081,034.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

