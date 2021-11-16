Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells $76,455.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ducommun stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 883.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.