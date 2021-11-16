Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $140.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.25. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,636,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,795,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.