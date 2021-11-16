Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DUOL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.43.

DUOL stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $118.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.25.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

