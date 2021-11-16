Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

