Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

