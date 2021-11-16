Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.