Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ETV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 120,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 856,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 147,187 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 710,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 128,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

