EDC Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $585.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $245,043.21 and approximately $585.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,632.02 or 0.98342062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00577627 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

