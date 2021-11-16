eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

