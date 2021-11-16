eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.35. 5,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 713,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Specifically, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market cap of $764.20 million, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eHealth by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

